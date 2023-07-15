Spencer Steer -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 42nd in slugging.

In 64.0% of his 89 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season (40 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .289 AVG .264 .394 OBP .343 .490 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 30/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings