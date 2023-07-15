Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.192 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this season (34.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
- In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.256
|.338
|OBP
|.342
|.380
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 44th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.