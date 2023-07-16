The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .226 with two doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this season, he has homered (31.6%, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish).

In eight games this season (42.1%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (26.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .290 .333 OBP .353 .452 SLG .742 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 7 RBI 11 11/5 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings