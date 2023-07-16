How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Ben Lively on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB action with 98 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (454 total runs).
- The Reds' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.441).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Lively is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Lively has put up seven starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Colin Rea
|7/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Wade Miley
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/17/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|-
