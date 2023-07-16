Spencer Steer -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .470. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), with multiple hits 24 times (26.7%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .283 AVG .264 .388 OBP .343 .480 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 32/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings