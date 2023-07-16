Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (8.1%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this season, Stephenson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.256
|.338
|OBP
|.342
|.380
|SLG
|.366
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
