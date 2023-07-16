Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .289 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Benson has had a hit in 22 of 44 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 15.9% of his games this season (seven of 44), with two or more RBI three times (6.8%).

He has scored in 15 games this year (34.1%), including four multi-run games (9.1%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .214 AVG .354 .323 OBP .447 .375 SLG .585 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 23/9 K/BB 12/11 5 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings