Reds vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.
The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.01 ERA).
Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.80) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|W 8-5
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|L 1-0
|Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
|July 14
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
|July 15
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
|July 16
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|July 17
|Giants
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
|July 18
|Giants
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 19
|Giants
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ben Lively vs TBA
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
