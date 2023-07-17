In the series opener on Monday, July 17, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-44). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 25 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 60% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 32, or 47.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.