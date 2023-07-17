LaMonte Wade Jr and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 91 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .272/.363/.467 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .245/.333/.401 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (8-7) will take the mound for the Giants, his 20th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.410/.439 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.