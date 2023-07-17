Tyler Stephenson -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (35 of 87), with two or more runs six times (6.9%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .247 AVG .256 .329 OBP .342 .370 SLG .366 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

