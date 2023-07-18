On Tuesday, Jonathan India (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .245 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

In 64 of 94 games this year (68.1%) India has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

India has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .275 AVG .219 .369 OBP .300 .437 SLG .370 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 36/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings