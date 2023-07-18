TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .291 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Friedl has had a hit in 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (32.4%).
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.2% of his games this season, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), with two or more runs eight times (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.267
|AVG
|.313
|.346
|OBP
|.384
|.467
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|29/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the New York Mets, when he threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.44), 34th in WHIP (1.189), and 58th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.