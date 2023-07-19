The Washington Mystics (11-8) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (5-15) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Fever

Washington puts up just 4.7 fewer points per game (81.3) than Indiana allows (86.0).

This season, Washington has a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 44.1% of shots Indiana's opponents have knocked down.

The Mystics are 6-3 when they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Washington shoots 32.5% from deep, 3.4% lower than the 35.9% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Mystics have a 5-2 record when the team connects on more than 35.9% of their three-point shots.

Washington and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.2 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have been putting up 87.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 81.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Washington's defense has been more porous lately, as the team has given up 82.1 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 78.6 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

During their past 10 outings, the Mystics are making the same number of three-pointers per game as their season long average (7.2), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (34.6% compared to 32.5% season-long).

Mystics Injuries