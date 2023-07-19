Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) and the San Francisco Giants (54-41) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (4-7) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have won 15 out of the 24 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Cincinnati has won 18 of its 27 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 469.

The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule