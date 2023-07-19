Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Giants on July 19, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Jonathan India and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
India Stats
- India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.335/.413 so far this season.
- India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .274/.363/.466 so far this season.
- Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Ross Stripling Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Stripling Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- Stripling has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.
- In eight starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Stripling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 14
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|3.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with BetMGM.
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .274/.405/.432 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.