Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .213 with three doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- Votto has had a hit in 10 of 23 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits five times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (30.4%), and in 9% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has an RBI in 10 of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|.159
|AVG
|.290
|.327
|OBP
|.353
|.455
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/8
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (6-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.82 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
