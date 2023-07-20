After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .213 with three doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Votto has had a hit in 10 of 23 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits five times (21.7%).

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (30.4%), and in 9% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has an RBI in 10 of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 23 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 .159 AVG .290 .327 OBP .353 .455 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 15/8 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings