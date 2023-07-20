Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- India has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (31 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.372
|OBP
|.300
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|38/19
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
