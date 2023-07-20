Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 185 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (93) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 59 of 93 games this year (63.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.9%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (15.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.6% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 93 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .280 AVG .264 .379 OBP .343 .463 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 35/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings