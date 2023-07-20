Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 185 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (93) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • Steer has recorded a hit in 59 of 93 games this year (63.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.9%).
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (15.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 37.6% of his games this season, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41 of 93 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 47
.280 AVG .264
.379 OBP .343
.463 SLG .461
15 XBH 20
7 HR 7
25 RBI 26
35/23 K/BB 42/20
7 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.82 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing batters.
