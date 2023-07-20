The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (56 of 90), with at least two hits 21 times (23.3%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (6.7%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .248 AVG .256 .327 OBP .342 .373 SLG .366 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 41/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

