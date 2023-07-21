Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cleveland Browns have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Browns games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. On the road, they were 3-6.
- Cleveland collected three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
