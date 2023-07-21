Joey Votto -- batting .188 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .205 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (29.2%, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish).

Votto has driven in a run in 10 games this year (41.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 .149 AVG .290 .322 OBP .353 .426 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 16/9 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings