Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

India is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

India has picked up a hit in 67 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (33.0%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (54.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .289 AVG .219 .374 OBP .300 .467 SLG .370 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 39/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings