The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.136 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Senzel has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (36.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .215 AVG .258 .265 OBP .357 .308 SLG .454 6 XBH 9 2 HR 5 14 RBI 19 30/7 K/BB 20/15 3 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings