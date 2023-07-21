Friday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Tommy Henry (5-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 477 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

Reds Schedule