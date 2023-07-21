Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) will take on the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, July 21 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the season.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

Time: 7:10 PM ET
TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Tommy Henry - ARI (5-2, 3.89 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 16, or 64%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 49%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 16 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Joey Votto 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

