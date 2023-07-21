The Cincinnati Reds (52-46) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) to start a three-game series at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Reds are coming off a series split with the Giants, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Braves.

The Reds will look to Ben Lively (4-5) against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry (5-2).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (5-2, 3.89 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Lively has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Henry heads into this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Henry will look to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

