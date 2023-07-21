Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .158 in his past 10 games, 201 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 93 hits and an OBP of .359 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- In 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%) Steer has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 35 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (43.6%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.264
|.376
|OBP
|.343
|.455
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|35/24
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Henry (5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
