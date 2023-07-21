Spencer Steer -- with an on-base percentage of .158 in his past 10 games, 201 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 93 hits and an OBP of .359 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

In 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%) Steer has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 35 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (43.6%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .275 AVG .264 .376 OBP .343 .455 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 35/24 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings