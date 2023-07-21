TJ Friedl -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .286.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) Friedl has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).

In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .259 AVG .313 .331 OBP .384 .444 SLG .412 14 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 33/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings