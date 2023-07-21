Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.
- In 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 36 of 90 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.373
|SLG
|.366
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|41/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.89 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
