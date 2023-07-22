Joey Votto (.375 slugging percentage in his past 10 games, including two home runs) will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .195 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Votto has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (28.0%), leaving the park in 8.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (40.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (24.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 .137 AVG .290 .313 OBP .353 .392 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

