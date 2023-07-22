Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.
Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
- Cincinnati has a record of 10-7, a 58.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored 486 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
|July 18
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 19
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zach Davies
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
