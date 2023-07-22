TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, led by TJ Friedl (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .284 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his 76 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.255
|AVG
|.313
|.327
|OBP
|.384
|.438
|SLG
|.412
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.