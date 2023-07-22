The Cincinnati Reds, led by TJ Friedl (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .284 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
  • In 63.2% of his 76 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (26.3%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 34.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 35
.255 AVG .313
.327 OBP .384
.438 SLG .412
14 XBH 9
4 HR 2
21 RBI 11
34/13 K/BB 24/13
7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
