Tyler Stephenson, carrying a .143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .253.

In 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .250 AVG .256 .331 OBP .342 .372 SLG .366 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 41/18 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings