Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jake Fraley (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .269.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (49 of 80), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 36 games this season (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.265
|AVG
|.274
|.325
|OBP
|.400
|.503
|SLG
|.453
|17
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|28
|31/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ruiz will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 37 appearances so far.
- In his 37 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings.
