Joey Votto -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto is hitting .186 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
  • Votto has picked up a hit in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (26.9%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Votto has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 8
.127 AVG .290
.294 OBP .353
.364 SLG .742
5 XBH 6
4 HR 4
10 RBI 11
17/9 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ruiz will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 37 times this season.
  • In 37 games this season, he has put up a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.