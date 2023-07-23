Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Giants.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .232 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 17 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven home a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 10 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|.197
|AVG
|.289
|.246
|OBP
|.341
|.311
|SLG
|.605
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|20/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ruiz makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 37 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.