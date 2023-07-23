The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 10-10-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this season.
  • Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • In the Mystics' 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
  • In the Mercury's 20 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

