The Phoenix Mercury (6-15) will look to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Washington Mystics (11-10) on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Mercury

Washington averages only 2.5 fewer points per game (81.3) than Phoenix allows (83.8).

This season, Washington has a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 43.3% of shots Phoenix's opponents have hit.

The Mystics are 6-4 when they shoot higher than 43.3% from the field.

Washington shoots 33% from beyond the arc, 0.9% lower than the 33.9% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 6-3 when they shoot better than 33.9% from distance.

Washington averages 33.1 rebounds a contest, 2.4 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 87.4 points per contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this year.

Washington has been more porous on defense lately, allowing 86.1 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 79.6 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.

While the Mystics are hitting the same number of threes per game over their past 10 outings in comparison to their season-long average (7.4), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (34.4% from deep over the last 10, 33% on the season).

Mystics Injuries