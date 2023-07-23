Sunday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.

The Reds will look to Luke Weaver (2-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Jose Ruiz (3-1).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.
  • This season Cincinnati has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance to win.
  • Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 490.
  • The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 Giants L 11-10 Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 19 Giants W 3-2 Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
July 20 Giants W 5-1 Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
July 22 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
July 23 Diamondbacks - Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
July 24 @ Brewers - Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
July 25 @ Brewers - Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
July 26 @ Brewers - Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
July 28 @ Dodgers - Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
July 29 @ Dodgers - Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan

