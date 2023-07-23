Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Luke Weaver, who starts for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB action with 111 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (490 total).

The Reds rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the 25th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.419).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.22 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Weaver is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan

