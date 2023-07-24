At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the . Defensively, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per game.

At home last season, the Bengals were 6-1. On the road, they were 6-3.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson amassed 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

