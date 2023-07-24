Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.
- In 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%) India has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, India has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.375
|OBP
|.300
|.453
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|41/22
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
