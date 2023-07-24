Monday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) against the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) at American Family Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

The Brewers will call on Colin Rea (5-4) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (5-7).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (497 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule