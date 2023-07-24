The Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain hit the field at American Family Field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. A 9-run over/under is set in this contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (48.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 29-33 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 55 of its 100 chances.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 27-20 22-22 33-24 36-34 19-12

