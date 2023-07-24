Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on July 24, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 99 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .277/.363/.461 slash line on the year.
- Steer has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has collected 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .251/.338/.411 slash line on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Rea Stats
- The Brewers' Colin Rea (5-4) will make his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In 16 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|7
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He has a .286/.372/.475 slash line so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .269/.345/.438 so far this year.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
