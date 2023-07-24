On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (57 of 92), with multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.

In 40.2% of his games this season (37 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .245 AVG .256 .326 OBP .342 .365 SLG .366 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings