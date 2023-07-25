Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .268.
- Fraley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Fraley has driven home a run in 37 games this season (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.5%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.396
|.503
|SLG
|.445
|18
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|28
|31/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Burnes (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
