If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between George Kirby and the Mariners versus Pablo Lopez and the Twins.

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 25.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (9-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Taijuan Walker (11-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

BAL: Gibson PHI: Walker 21 (121 IP) Games/IP 20 (107.1 IP) 4.76 ERA 4.11 7.3 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-4) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

LAA: Canning DET: Rodríguez 15 (79.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (83.2 IP) 4.52 ERA 2.69 9.4 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -125

-125 LAA Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (5-5) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

MIA: Cabrera TB: Glasnow 15 (72 IP) Games/IP 10 (54.2 IP) 4.50 ERA 3.62 11.3 K/9 13.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIA Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 7.5 runs

Mets at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will look to Domingo German (5-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

NYM: Verlander NYY: Germán 14 (83 IP) Games/IP 18 (97.2 IP) 3.47 ERA 4.52 7.6 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Yankees

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (5-5) when the teams play Tuesday.

COL: Gomber WSH: Williams 20 (102 IP) Games/IP 20 (98.2 IP) 6.18 ERA 4.38 6.0 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -130

-130 COL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-10) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Aaron Civale (3-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

KC: Greinke CLE: Civale 19 (96.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (63 IP) 5.03 ERA 2.71 6.1 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (7-6) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

ATL: Morton BOS: Bello 19 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (90 IP) 3.36 ERA 3.60 9.8 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Red Sox

ATL Odds to Win: -145

-145 BOS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Lopez (5-6) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

SEA: Kirby MIN: Lopez 19 (119.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (121.2 IP) 3.23 ERA 4.22 7.7 K/9 11.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (5-2) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Corbin Burnes (9-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CIN: Abbott MIL: Burnes 9 (55.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (121.1 IP) 2.10 ERA 3.49 9.2 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 CIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (2-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (5-3) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

TEX: Bradford HOU: France 10 (32 IP) Games/IP 13 (77.2 IP) 4.78 ERA 3.13 8.2 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 TEX Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-4) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will look to Michael Kopech (4-8) when the teams meet Tuesday.

CHC: Hendricks CHW: Kopech 11 (64 IP) Games/IP 18 (92.1 IP) 3.52 ERA 4.29 5.9 K/9 9.9

Vegas Odds for Cubs at White Sox

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Merrill Kelly (9-4) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

STL: Matz ARI: Kelly 21 (81 IP) Games/IP 16 (95 IP) 4.67 ERA 3.41 8.8 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -125

-125 STL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-9) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will look to Blake Snell (6-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

PIT: Hill SD: Snell 20 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (108 IP) 4.92 ERA 2.75 7.7 K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -275

-275 PIT Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8 runs

Athletics at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-6) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (6-3) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

OAK: Waldichuk SF: Cobb 23 (80 IP) Games/IP 18 (100 IP) 6.75 ERA 3.15 8.8 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -275

-275 OAK Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 8.5 runs

Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (10-5) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Julio Urias (7-6) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

TOR: Bassitt LAD: Urías 21 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (75.1 IP) 3.92 ERA 5.02 8.3 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -135

-135 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

