Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at American Family Field on Tuesday, July 25, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 28 out of the 47 games, or 59.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a record of 9-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total one time.

The Reds have been victorious in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Joey Votto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+320) Will Benson 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+360) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

